LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Major renovations at the Kentucky Expo Center, including a new main gate, are nearing completion.
The next big event at the fairgrounds is two weeks away: the 51st Street Rod Nationals.
Two weeks later, the venue will host the event that many people thought might not happen this year.
“We are 28 days out from the Kentucky State Fair,” said Kevin Moore, general manager of the Expo Center, on Thursday.
Some traditional state fair events have been cancelled. The fair board said Thursday that the Kentucky Country Ham Breakfast, which usually draws 1,600 people, won't happen due to social distancing concerns.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.