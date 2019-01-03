LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville drivers spent 2018 finding their way around construction zones and traffic cones.
"The traffic kind of gets a little much, especially when you're trying to get to an appointment on time,” Mayana Ward said.
Road work projects all over the city have caused some major headaches.
"It's been very frustrating,” Mindy Aikman said. “It seems like every time we turn around, there's a new area that's being worked on."
The city took on some major infrastructure improvement projects in 2018 to keep up with the area's commercial and residential growth.
"These projects do come with a little heartache and a little grief," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said. "Nobody likes to deal with orange cones, but if you don't do those projects now, you're going to pay for it down the road."
Moore said the city has spent $50 million on infrastructure in the last seven years. He said almost half of it, about $23 million, was spent in 2018 alone. The money came from tax revenues collected from Jeffersonville's growing economy and new businesses.
"These dollars are being spent wisely,” Moore said. “And they're doing it without hitting anybody in the pocket book. This has not affected anybody's taxes.”
In 2019, Moore said drivers should see construction wrapping up on some major projects. The work on 10th Street and the Holmans Lane/Veteran's Parkway project should both be finished by the spring or summer.
