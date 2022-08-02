LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major roadwork project on Interstate 71 will cause detours for drivers starting this week.
As part of the I-Move Kentucky project, crews will pave the interstate, while also working on shoulders, guardrails and lighting.
During the road work, there will be nightly lane closures between the Interstate 265 at mile marker 9 and the bridge over Blankenbaker Lane.
Road crews will then be working on the I-71 South ramp to Interstate 264 West and the I-264 East ramp to I-71 North.
There will be a 10-day closure of I-71 South between I-265 and Blankenbaker Lane during the project for "extensive repairs" to the base of the road.
The date of the 10-day closure has not been decided yet, but officials believe it will be later this month or in early September.
The majority of the project is expected to be complete in the fall.
