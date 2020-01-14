LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major round of layoffs at iHeart Media in Louisville included some very big names. The company did not detail who was let go on Tuesday or how many were given pink slips, but social media is buzzing about those shown the door.
Country powerhouse WAMZ let afternoon drive personality Amy Nic go as she arrived for work. She reassured followers on Facebook that she is okay, after being walked out of the building.
Sports radio hosts John Ramsey and Mike Rutherford from "Ramsey and Rutherford" on 790 WKRD were also on the list of radio casualties. Ramsey took to Twitter to thank listeners for their support and to praise his co-host. "Proud of the fact that Mike and I had the #1 sports show in the city (fact) and it was due to loyal UL fans," he wrote.
Thanks for all the support. No regrets. I will remain very proud of the show. Mike is fantastic and I am thankful for all the friends who made the show a success, from coaches to UL fans like me.. Thank you from the bottom of my big Cardinal red heart!— John Ramsey (@JohnRamseyUofL) January 14, 2020
Rutherford took the layoff in stride. "As it turns out, yesterday was my final radio show with 790. If it had to end, I'm glad it ended at a Hooters in Jeffersonville," he wrote in a Tweet. He added that "Getting paid to talk about something I genuinely love for three hours every day was a realized dream that I never took for granted. Hopefully I'll be able to do it again at some point."
As it turns out, yesterday was my final radio show with 790. If it had to end, I'm glad it ended at a Hooters in Jeffersonville.— Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) January 14, 2020
840 WHAS midday host Leland Conway is also out. He posted on Twitter, "It’s been a heckuva ride. Parting ways with iHeartRadio as of today. Not sure what’s next but can’t wait to see what the future holds!" He also thanked iHeart for the "amazing opportunities over the years."
The end of one era brings a new season of opportunity! It’s been a heckuva ride. Parting ways with iHeartRadio as of today. Not sure what’s next but can’t wait to see what the future holds! A big thanks to everyone at iHeart and to all of you! God bless. You’ll hear from me soon! pic.twitter.com/ZLcqEEO9oB— Leland Conway Show (@LelandShow) January 14, 2020
Perhaps one of the most shocking departures is that of Kentucky Athletic Hall of Famer Paul Rogers who had worked in the 840 WHAS sports department for more than 45 years. The longtime UofL play-by-play announcer did not immediately take to social media, but his fans quickly heard about the layoff and paid respect to his long and distinguished career.
There were additional layoffs in the iHeart Media building in Louisville. But there is no word on how the radio stations will change programming to cover the missing personalities.
Other iHeart personalities across the country posted layoff news on social media Tuesday, hours after the company announced a restructuring of its “markets group,” that includes the company’s radio stations.
