LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maker's Mark is dedicating the 2019 Keeneland commemorative bottle to University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari and the 2012 NCAA championship team.
The bottle featuring an image of Calipari cutting down the net will go on sale on Friday, April 5. The bottles usually sell-out very quickly. Proceeds of the sales will benefit the Center for Academic and Tutorial Services (CATS) at UK, which supports student athletes in all sports.
This year's bottle completes a five-year series of UK-themed bottles dedicated to basketball championships won by the Wildcats. Bottles since 2016 have featured images of Joe B. Hall, Adolph Rupp, "Rupp's Runts" and Tubby Smith.
Since 1997, Maker's Mark and Keeneland have released special-edition bottles with labels depicting well-known members of the Thoroughbred industry or University of Kentucky athletics. Sales of the collectibles have raised millions of dollars for causes in Kentucky.
A bottle signing is planned at Keeneland's Keene Barn beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, April 12 featuring Calipari and members of the 2012 team.
Tickets for the signing are being distributed online for free, but you have to sign up for a free account on the Keeneland site to reserve one CLICK HERE.
Tickets for the signing will be distributed starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, April 8. For complete details, CLICK HERE. Bottles may be purchased at retailers across Kentucky, but they are not sold at Keeneland. You must purchase a bottle before the signing.
