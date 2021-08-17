LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maker's Mark is expanding its bourbon delivery program... to more people.
"The Whiskey Drop" ships two bottles selected by the distillery once every few months to fans who sign up as members. This program was made possible... after legislation passed in Frankfort allowing distilleries to ship to customers in certain states.
The distillery will now ship bottles to Washington, D.C. and additional counties in Kentucky that allow alcohol sales and delivery.
The next "Whiskey Drop" box will be delivered in early September and will feature limited releases from the 2021 "Wood Finishing Series."
To order, you must be 21 years old.
