LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.
LMPD Second Division Officers were called to the 1400 block of Dixie Highway around 5 p.m. on the report of a shooting. That's not far from Standard Avenue and South 22nd Street.
When officers arrived, they found a male who had been shot, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The male, who age is unknown, was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.
LMPD Second Division officers are investigating the shooting.
