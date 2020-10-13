Caleb Efird, recognized by US Marine Corps for 'fighting spirit' (Oct. 2020)

Caleb Efird

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Male High School senior is a winner in the U.S. Marine Corps Fighting Spirit Contest.

Caleb Efird was diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin's Lymphoma when he was a freshman. His goal was to beat cancer and win a state title with Male's football team.

He has done both.

Caleb received the most votes in the Kentucky contest.

The Marines will give Caleb $500 to use his fighting spirit to overcome extreme adversity.

Caleb says he will use the money to help pay for college.

