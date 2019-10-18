LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A favorite in Lexington, Kentucky, is adding a location in Louisville's own Paddock Shops.
Malone's, a sister brand to Drake's, is bringing a diverse lunch and dinner menu to the new restaurant location, including prime beef, fresh salads, seafood and more. The restaurant is slated to open in late 2020.
"We are definitely ready to be in Louisville," co-founder Brian McCarty said.
Malone's is looking to staff its upcoming Louisville location, including management positions. Interested applicants can apply by clicking here.
