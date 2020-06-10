LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mammoth Cave National Park is welcoming back visitors, but what you can do at the cave is limited.
Right now, the park is only offering self-guided tours through the cave's historic section. Mammoth Cave said this is the only way to follow the social distancing guidelines.
Visitors can walk through more than 1 mile of passages in the the larger chambers.
Traditional tours had a tour guide who would take groups through caves sharing the history. But now, rangers are stationed along different points in the caves to answer questions from visitors.
The park has also reopened its visitor center at a reduced capacity along with its gift shops, campgrounds and cabins.
