LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville priest serving nine years in prison for abusing two boys more than 40 years ago is up for parole again.
Rev. Joseph Hemmerle was convicted of indecent immoral practice and wanton endangerment in November 2016 for abusing Michael Norris when he was 10 years old. Norris testified during the trial that he got poison ivy when he was at a Catholic-run youth camp in 1973. Norris said the priest sexually abused him, but Hemmerle claimed he was treating the boy’s poison ivy.
Hemmerle was sentenced to seven years in prison and began serving his time in early 2017. By the end of the year, his case came in front of the parole board. Norris and his family flew in from Texas to speak in front of the board members and urge them not to release the priest. Parole was deferred for two years.
On Monday, Norris felt like he was reliving a painful dejavu, because he was back in front of the parole board.
“Yes, I was damaged by the sexual abuse,” he said. “But my whole family was as well. And it’s not fair.”
Norris told board members that because Hemmerle won’t admit that he did anything wrong and because there are more victims, Hemmerle is still a danger to society and should stay behind bars for his full sentence.
“I know of four other people who were sexually abused by this guy," Norris said. "And there could be many more. And people like that don’t stop. Would you want him around your children? Heck no."
One of those four other victims Norris mentioned is the second abuse case that was tried in 2017. In that case, Hemmerle was sentenced to an extra two years to be served consecutively with the seven from Norris’ case.
Even if Hemmerle’s paroled is deferred again, and even if he serves his full sentence, Norris said it’s still not enough. Since the cases were so old, Hemmerle was tried and convicted based on the laws at the time of the crime in the 1970s. Norris said that creates a disturbing loophole, which allows Hemmerle to avoid registering as a sex offender.
“He does not have to sign up as a sex offender when he’s released, and I have a problem with that,” Norris said. “The deal was when he was sentenced, he would have to file as a sex offender. Now what they’ve come to find out, the statute he was charged under is an old statue. And that statute does not require him to file.”
Norris said Hemmerle can be asked to register upon release, but Norris does not believe the priest would ever willingly do so. That’s why Norris wanted to speak out at the parole hearing, no matter how painful it was.
“I did this to protect our children,” he said. “This is what this has all been about. I’ve not taken a penny from the Catholic Church. I don’t need their money, nor do I want it. This has always been about protecting children. And as long as he’s a threat, I’m going to do what I can to let people know about it.”
The parole board members thanked Norris and his family for their courage to speak. And they told Norris that public safety is their top priority when considering parole.
The board members will have to review Hemmerle’s file next, but they could make a decision within the week.
“I have to relive my story over and over again,” Norris said. “And I hope after this deferment that I don’t have to come back and do this for a while, because I really need time to heal.”
