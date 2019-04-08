LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of killing another man inside a crowded Olive Garden restaurant in Okolona in February was in court Monday.
A grand jury indicted Devone Briggs for murder and seven counts of wanton endangerment on April 4. He is accused of killing 25-year-old Jose Munoz of Sellersburg at the Olive Garden on Outer Loop near the Jefferson Mall on Feb. 23.
Witnesses say Munoz was trying to stop a fight after Briggs pushed a small child who bumped into him. Munoz leaves behind a young son.
A not guilty plea was entered on Briggs' behalf.
