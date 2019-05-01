LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect accused in the shooting death of a man on West Market Street was arraigned in court on Wednesday.
Steven Guy, 25, was arrested last week in connection with the murder of 31-year-old Charles Johns Jr.
Louisville Metro Police say Guy fatally shot Johns around 2 a.m. on April 25. Johns was taken to U of L Hospital, where he died.
Officials say Guy, 30-year-old Tiffany Taylor and a juvenile witness came into contact with the victim for a drug deal. Police say Guy then robbed and shot Johns with a rifle, before fleeing the scene.
Both Taylor and Guy drove back to Indiana, according to police. Taylor was later interviewed by LMPD homicide detectives and admitted to her role in the incident. While talking with detectives, Taylor "removed a sim card from phone and pretended to eat it in an attempt to conceal and destroy."
Guy, who lives in New Albany, was arrested there and extradited back to Louisville.
He's charged with murder. Taylor is also charged with murder, as well as robbery and tampering with physical evidence.
