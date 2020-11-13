LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was arrested and charged with assaulting a Jefferson County Schools bus driver in 2019 is now suing the driver who was attacked and the Louisville Metro Police officer who investigated the case.
Cecil Snowden said he was wrongfully identified and targeted as the suspect of the violent August 2019 attack.
At the time police said Snowden and another person attacked a bus driver after Snowden's daughter was involved in an argument and removed from a bus at Eastern High School.
During the driver's route, two men pulled the driver from the bus and assaulted him. The bus driver said he suffered a "concussion, severely bruised jaw and nose, black eye, cut to nose, bruised chin, and temporary loss of hearing in his left ear due to swelling."
LMPD officers arrested Snowden a short time later, but he has long claimed that he was at home on his couch when the incident took place. According to police, Snowden was identified by the driver from a social media photo.
Since last year, Snowden said he has been ridiculed and ostracized because of the public scrutiny of the case.
"I don't even like to come outside anymore because I keep getting accused of stuff," Snowden said at a Friday news conference. "I coach kids; they look at me like I beat up on teachers."
Snowden's lawsuit, filed by attorney Shaun A. Wimberly, Sr., names the bus driver and the officer who investigated the case, Keith Kiper, as defendants. WDRB News is not naming the driver, because they are still the victim of a crime.
"The defendants acted with deliberate falsehood and showing reckless disregard for the truth in providing false evidence and testimony" that led to Snowden's arrest, Wimberly said.
The assault charge against Snowden was dropped without prejudice, meaning prosecutors could charged again if new evidence is discovered.
