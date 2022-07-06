LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is accused of kidnapping a 75-year-old woman in Alabama who was found tied up in his closet.
Tony White, 47, was arrested Tuesday night in Richmond, Kentucky.
Police were notified Monday that Betty Cobb was missing. Police in Alabama says White followed Cobb home from the store.
Police said he attacked her while she was unloading groceries, put her in the trunk of the car and took her to his house in Alabama. Cobb was found six hours later, and investigators linked security video to White's car.
They believe he may also be linked to other kidnapping cases in 2012 and 2013.
