LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of being part of the "Boogaloo Bois" militia group who admitted to trying to start a riot last year is out of jail.
John Subleski 33, apologized in federal court Monday. FBI agents arrested him in February, accusing him of inciting a riot in downtown Louisville on Jan. 6, when he told people on social media it was the "Time to storm LMPD."
"Basically, who you saw in the courtroom today, expressing great disappointment in his own behavior and looking forward to the opportunity at a second chance, that's the person I've been dealing with as client," said Patrick Renn, Subleski's attorney.
An Iraq war veteran who was shot at — but not hit — while in traffic spoke during Monday's sentencing about how the shooting brought back memories of war. He also said people should not have discharged their weapons with so many civilians around.
Subleski said after learning the victim was a veteran, it made him have even more regrets about his actions.
"I wholeheartedly apologize to the victim in this case," he said Monday.
Subleski's plea deal was accepted by the judge. He received credit for time served in jail and will be on supervised release for three years. As part of the plea deal, Subleski will have a federal felony on his record, cannot have a gun, and his social media will be monitored.
Renn disputed his ties tot he "Boogaloo Bois."
"He does have a lot of concerns with government and policing agencies, but to the extent he's a member of a militia group, per se, I don't believe that to be the case at all," Renn said.
Prosecutors said Subleski and others pointed rifles at drivers, blocked intersections and barricaded several roads in the city. The judge said the situation could have been even more tragic.
The FBI also arrested Addam Turner, who is also accused of being a "Boogaloo Bois" member. He's expected to be sentenced this week.
Related Stories:
- Louisville man pleads guilty to encouraging far-right militia riot
- Judge orders man affiliated with militia group to remain in custody
- FBI arrests 2 Louisville men affiliated with 'Boogaloo Bois' militia group
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.