LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been charged with kidnapping after police say he would not let his driver stop the car for traffic stop.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place on Sunday night, near the intersection of Ashby Lane and Dixie Highway.
Police say they saw a Nissan Maxima commit a traffic infraction and tried to stop it. But the driver appeared "reluctant to stop" and the vehicle slowly drove an additional tenth of a mile before a police cruiser blocked its path.
Michael Schmidt, age 23, was riding in the back seat, according to the arrest report. Police say Schmidt told them he had two handguns on his person -- and officers found a 9mm handgun in his front waistband and a .25 caliber handgun in his back pocket. They also allegedly found crystal methamphetamine in small baggies.
The officer recognized Schmidt as a suspect who was wanted on an escape charge. According to court documents, Schmidt had been serving a sentence for home incarceration when the cut he ankle bracelet with the GPS monitoring device and illegally left his house. Police had asked officers to be on the lookout for him.
As for why the driver failed to pull over for the traffic stop, Schmidt allegedly admitted to telling the driver to keep going and threatened him if he didn't.
Schmidt was arrested and charged with kidnapping (for refusing to let the driver stop), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, enhanced trafficking in methamphetamine, enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and being a persistent felony offender.
According to court documents, Schmidt has already served a sentence of one year and eight months after pleading guilty to facilitation of manslaughter in connection with the Feb. 2017 death of 21-year-old Sean Shoemaker. Police say Shoemaker's body was found in a lake in the 5000 block of Woodridge Lake Blvd. on Feb. 27, 2017. He was shirtless and and his pants were around his ankles.
Schmidt, 35-year-old Laquan Owsley and 23-year-old Colton Bruce were all arrested for the crime. Police say they assaulted Shoemaker before placing his body in the lake.
According to court documents, Schmidt and Owsley pleaded guilty to facilitation of manslaughter on Jan. 14, 2019 -- a charge that was amended down from complicity to murder. They both received a sentence of 1 year and 8 months, which they served.
Bruce pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on Dec. 12, 2018 and was sentenced to 14 years in prison.
