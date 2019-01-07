Gregory Bush

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of killing two people at a Jeffersontown Kroger in October is expected in federal court this afternoon.

It will be 51-year-old Gregory Bush's first appearance in federal court. He is facing six federal charges, including three hate crimes.

Bush is also facing state murder charges.

He's accused of killing 69-year-old Maurice Stallard and 67-year-old Vicki Lee Jones at the Stonybrook Kroger at 9080 Taylorsville Road.

The federal government is still deciding whether to pursue the death penalty.

Kentucky could also seek the death penalty for state charges.

