LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have identified the suspect and victim in a fatal shooting at a southern Indiana grocery store over the weekend.
Police say the victim, identified as 33-year-old Dustin Payne, was shot around 6 p.m. Sunday after a fight in the parking lot of the Jay C Food Store on West Tipton Street in Seymour, Indiana.
Payne died from his injuries at University Hospital in Louisville Sunday night.
Police arrested Payne's brother-in-law, 61-year-old William Baker, at the scene after the shooting. Abbott says the shooting was the result of an on-going feud among family members.
"There's some type of longstanding dispute within the family, and there was a slight verbal altercation before the shooting took place," Abbott said. "Once the shooting took place, it was pretty much over with then."
Police say several family members, including children, witnessed the shooting. Investigators are asking anyone who may have cell phone video of the incident to turn it over to the Seymour Police Department.
Baker is charged with one count of murder. He's being held without bond at the Jackson County Detention Center.
