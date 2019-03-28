LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former Kentucky truck driver charged with murder in the traffic death of a Louisville Police officer is back in jail after he allegedly failed a drug test.
According to an employee at Louisville Metro Corrections, 60-year-old Roger Burdette was booked in the jail at approximately 2:20 Thursday afternoon. A separate source tells WDRB Burdette failed a drug test.
Burdette, who was charged with -- among other things -- murder, several counts of wanton endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, was placed on home incarceration earlier this month, after posting property bond.
Police say Burdette crashed his Metropolitan Sewer District semi truck into Detective Deidre "Dee Dee" Mengedoht's police car, which burst into flames on Interstate 64 on Christmas Eve.
Det. Mengedoht died as a result of the crash.
