LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man charged with killing an Louisville Metro Police detective was in court on Monday.
Roger Burdette was allowed off home incarceration to attend a hearing, so he walked into the courtroom in street clothes.
The 60-year-old is charged with murder for the Christmas Eve crash that killed LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht.
Burdette is being held on house arrest, but last month he was mistakenly booked into Metro Corrections, after officials say he failed a drug test. He was released a day later, after no drugs were found in his system.
In court Monday, the prosecutor asked for more time to gather evidence in the case.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.