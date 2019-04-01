LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of killing a woman whose body was found near Churchill Downs appeared in court for the first time Monday.
Joshua Ralston faces several charges, including complicity to commit murder and abuse of a corpse.
Prosecutors say Ralston killed 53-year-old Angela Pinkerton in March 2014. Her body was found between two houses near Churchill Downs.
Ralston is also charged with rape and sodomy from crimes in 2012.
A not guilty plea was entered for him Monday. His bond remains at $250,000.
