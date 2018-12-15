LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of leading police on a brief chase before crashing into a TARC bus has pleaded not guilty.
Jairus Lewis, 28, was arraigned Saturday morning. He's charged with fleeing or evading police and assault on a police officer, among other charges.
Police said Friday morning they witnessed a drug deal in the Circle K parking lot on South 3rd Street. Lewis sped away in a car, hitting an officer with his driver's side door, according to police.
After a short chase, Lewis crashed into a TARC bus near Algonquin Park and was arrested.
A not guilty plea was entered for him. He's still being held at Metro Corrections on a $10,000 full cash bond.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.