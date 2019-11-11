LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A not guilty plea has been entered on behalf of a man accused of leading police on a chase from Indiana to Kentucky.
James Rodgers appeared in court Monday morning to answer to a charge of wanton endangerment.
Indiana State Police troopers say they tried to pull him over in Jeffersonville on Sunday because his car didn't have a license plate.
ISP says Rodgers side-swiped a trooper's car during the pursuit.
The chase continued into Louisville, and Rodgers didn't stop until he ran out of gas on Cane Run Road, near Pleasure Ridge Park.
Police say a passenger in the car had a gun.
Louisville Metro Police arrested both Rodgers and the passenger. No information is available on the passenger at this time.
