James Rogers in Jefferson County court

James Rogers in Jefferson County district court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A not guilty plea has been entered on behalf of a man accused of leading police on a chase from Indiana to Kentucky.

James Rodgers appeared in court Monday morning to answer to a charge of wanton endangerment.

Indiana State Police troopers say they tried to pull him over in Jeffersonville on Sunday because his car didn't have a license plate.

ISP says Rodgers side-swiped a trooper's car during the pursuit.

The chase continued into Louisville, and Rodgers didn't stop until he ran out of gas on Cane Run Road, near Pleasure Ridge Park.

Police say a passenger in the car had a gun.

Louisville Metro Police arrested both Rodgers and the passenger. No information is available on the passenger at this time. 

Related Stories:

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags