LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of killing a Kentucky mother and hiding her body in a storage unit pleaded not guilty Monday.
Police say Joseph Hicks murdered his ex-girlfriend, Sheena Baxter, on Valentine's Day. Baxter was missing for days until police in Madison County, Kentucky, found her body in Richmond.
Police say her body was wrapped in plastic when they found her in a storage facility.
Hicks was indicted Feb. 25 by a Scott County grand jury, but he was already in jail after being arrested the week before on charges of filing a false police report and tampering with evidence.
Hicks entered the not guilty plea in court Monday. His bond will stay at $1 million. He's expected to be back in court on June 1.
Related Stories:
- Woman's ex-boyfriend indicted on charges of murder, robbery
- POLICE: Body found in Kentucky storage unit identified as missing Georgetown woman
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.