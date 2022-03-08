LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of pulling a gun on St. Matthews Police officers is now out of jail on house arrest.
Allyn Bryant pleaded not guilty to wanton endangerment and criminal trespassing in court Tuesday morning.
According to the arrest report, officers found him in a car at Brown Park around 3:30 a.m. Monday. When officers knocked on the window, they said he pulled out a gun and pointed it at them.
Officers then fired their guns, but no one was hurt. Bryant told police that he grabbed his gun because he was startled.
