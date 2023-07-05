LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of punching former Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer at Fourth Street Live! in June 2022 was ordered released on his own recognizance Wednesday after spending more than a year in custody awaiting trial on a misdemeanor charge.
An attorney for Antwon Brown asked a judge to release Brown, who has been held on a $5,000 cash bond since June 21 of last year, when he was arrested for allegedly hitting Fischer "in the lower face/neck area" with his fist, knocking him to the ground and causing "soreness to the right side of his neck and visible redness to the area."
Prosecutors objected to releasing Brown, who has other assault cases in his criminal history, according to court records.
Brown is charged with fourth-degree assault for the alleged attack on Fischer, which was captured on surveillance video. The maximum sentence for the charge is one year in jail, which Brown has already served.
The case appears to have been delayed, in part, because of repeated request for competency evaluations. On Wednesday, at the request of Brown's attorney, the judge ordered the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in La Grange to evaluate Brown.
Brown's attorney did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.
Brown has been ordered to have no contact with Fischer.
Fischer has called the attack an unfortunate sign of the times and recent trends.
"Well it is a sad commentary when people feel like they have to resort to violence -- and there's a lot," he said at the time. "Our country right now is going through some very difficult times. I mean, this is not just a Louisville issue. You see it in school board meetings, you see it in Supreme Court justices, you see it in governors, you know, and I think as a country and as a city you have to stop and say, 'What's going on here?'"
