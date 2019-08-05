LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested after police say he raped a woman at a Halloween party in Jackson County, Indiana, last year.
According to court documents, the incident took place at a party held at a home in Jackson County. The victim, a female teen, says she was at the party with about 10 other people her age, when she started drinking and throwing up in the bathroom.
She said she eventually passed out -- and when she woke up, 19-year-old Jacob Tormoehlen was raping her.
When police confronted Tormoehlen about the allegations, he allegedly claimed that the victim consented to the sexual activity, but he stopped because he didn't want to take advantage of her.
He's now charged with rape. He was taken into custody at the Jackson County Detention Center last week. As of Monday, he is no longer listed as an inmate according to online records.
According to online court documents, Jackson Circuit Judge Richard Poynter recused himself from the case and Jackson County Prosecutor Jeff Chalfant has requested a special prosecutor.
