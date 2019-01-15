LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The man accused of several robberies and a sexual assault at two apartments at the University of Louisville was in court Tuesday.
U of L police arrested 21-year-old Alfred Kesseh on Monday.
Kesseh, who is from New Hampshire, pleaded not guilty to rape, burglary, and receiving stolen property.
According to court documents, on Jan. 9 Kesseh entered several rooms at the Cardinal Towne apartments and University Pointe apartments, and confronted the victims inside with a gun. Police say he took cash, credit cards and other items.
One of the victims told police she gave Kesseh her money before he raped her while holding a gun to her head. She told police he threatened to kill her.
The items reported taken in the robberies include a laptop, iPhone, money, credit cards and other personal property.
Kesseh is also accused of breaking into another apartment in December, and taking a bank card from the wallet of a sixth victim in December.
According to the arrest report, Kesseh had several electronic items in his possession when he was arrested on Jan. 14. Police say he admitted to stealing the items, but told police “the gun was fake.”
He was being held without bond at Louisville Metro Corrections.
Campus police say Kesseh is not affiliated with U of L.
Previous Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.