LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is accused of robbing and beating a 14-year-old boy.
Tyress Battle was arraigned on Tuesday on robbery and assault charges.
Court documents say the 18-year-old was one of several people who went to rob the teen on New Year's Day at a home on William E. Summers Avenue in the Park DuValle neighborhood.
Battle and others are accused of kicking, punching and hitting a 14-year-old boy with a blunt object leaving him with serious injuries including nerve damage, two broken teeth and an arm broken in two places.
A second minor also suffered injuries to his head and face including a black eye and contusions.
Police say Battle and his co-defendants took property valued at less than $500 from the victims.
Investigators identified Battle after identifying the victim and other witnesses. He was arrested on Tuesday
