LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The teen accused of shooting at a Nelson County Sheriff's vehicle with a deputy inside has been brought back to Kentucky from Texas.
Nineteen-year-old Tyrin Livers was booked into the Nelson County Detention Center on Nov. 11. U.S. Marshals arrested him in Texas on Oct. 27 after several months on the run.
Police say Livers shot at the deputy's driver's side door early one morning in June.
The deputy wasn't hurt.
Livers is charged with attempted murder of a police officer and theft of a firearm.
