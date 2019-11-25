LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators say a man who shot an Indiana State Police trooper over the weekend said he thought people were after him and claimed he had been awake for four days.
Wade Roark was in court Monday morning in Jefferson County, Indiana.
Police say he shot Indiana State Police Trooper Joseph Livers in the leg on Saturday.
According to court documents, deputies with the Jefferson County [Indiana] Sheriff's Department were initially called to the Madison, Indiana, home after someone reported that shots had been fired at that location.
There were reports that family members -- including two adults and three children -- were locked in an upstairs bedroom while Roark, the shooter, was in the basement.
Shortly after law enforcement officers from several agencies arrived, the family members ran out of the home. Authorities made contact with Roark, who told them he was going to kill a man named "Chris," as well as some Hispanic men. According to court documents, Roark claimed that both the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Mexican drug cartel were after him.
He also claimed to have been awake for four days, which authorities say, "is consistent with the excessive use of methamphetamine."
Roark eventually fired several shots, one of which wounded Trooper Livers in the leg. The Indiana State Police returned fire, and Roark surrendered to police.
Roark did not have an attorney when he appeared in court Monday morning. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
