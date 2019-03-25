LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of shooting an LMPD officer admitted Monday that he pulled the trigger.
Jacquan Crowley pleaded guilty to several charges, including attempted murder and fleeing police.
Officer Kyle Carroll was shot when he tried to arrest Crowley in June 2016. Investigators credit Carroll's bulletproof vest for saving his life.
Crowley took off to Florida and was arrested two weeks later.
He took a plea deal and will serve 18 years behind bars.
