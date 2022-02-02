LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is searching for a man accused of taking $1,000 worth of property from the Seelbach Hilton Hotel in downtown Louisville.
Police said the incident happened on New Year's Day, when the man "unlawfully removed over $1,000 worth of property," according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
They said the crime occurred between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., and the man was last seen in the area of Guthrie and Third streets.
Anyone who recognizes the man or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or anonymously report it here.
