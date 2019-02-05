LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of stealing a GardaWorld armored truck in Louisville has been indicted by a federal grand jury.
Mark Espinosa, 29, is accused of stealing more than $900,000 from the truck and fleeing to Connecticut, where he was arrested by FBI agents.
According to a Department of Justice news release Tuesday, Espinosa stole the truck in Louisville on Dec. 5. It was found at Jefferson Mall later that day. Five days later, using the name Sam Smith, he used more than $21,000 stolen from the truck to buy a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu in Pennsylvania. More than a week later, he deposited $3,300 stolen from the truck into a bank account in Connecticut under that same pseudonym.
He was found on Jan. 30 with $850,000 in cash.
The DOJ says Espinosa faces up to 10 years in prison for each count of theft from a common carrier, bank robbery, interstate transportation of stolen money, monetary transactions involving stolen money and up to 20 years in prison for money laundering.
