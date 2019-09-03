LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man admits to taking nearly $1 million from an armored truck last December.
Mark Espinosa, who was arrested and charged with theft, bank robbery and money laundering in January, pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday.
Federal authorities say Espinosa took nearly $900,000 from an armored truck at the Jefferson Mall. He then took off to Connecticut where he spent $21,000 on a new car and deposited another $3,300 in a bank account.
The FBI eventually caught up with him in late January and arrested him. His sentencing is scheduled for December.
