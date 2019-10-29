LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a man who allegedly brought a gun to his job at a fulfillment warehouse in Shepherdsville and threatened to shoot everyone who works there.
According to court documents, police were called to the Radial warehouse in the 7700 block of Tradeport Drive around 8:15 Sunday evening, after an employee reported finding a loaded 9mm gun with an extended magazine in a locker.
Police searched the locker and located the 9mm Taurus, with a bullet in the chamber. The serial number had been scratched off. Officers also found three cell phones, a small amount of marijuana and a sweat shirt. Investigators held on to the items "for safe keeping" because no one had come forward to claim them.
About two hours later, police received another call that an employee -- 19-year-old Mikelle Carter -- was upset that items were missing from his locker.
An officer responding to that call found Carter in a parking lot across the street from Radial. Police say he admitted the sweatshirt and cell phones belonged to him, but said he didn't know anything about the gun or marijuana.
A witness told the officer Carter had claimed to be in a gang, flashed gang signs, and threatened to kill "everyone that worked at Radial."
Carter was booked into Metro Corrections late Sunday night. He is charged with terroristic threatening, possession of a defaced firearm, and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $10,000 cash.
Carter is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 6.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.