LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a Louisville man tried to kill a police officer -- and now he's facing several felony charges.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place Sunday morning on Saint Leo Place off West Tenny Avenue in Louisville's Southside neighborhood.
Police say just after 7:30 a.m., officers were called to that location on a report of domestic violence. When officers arrived, two people were running from the home and told them a man was armed with a gun inside, with other people.
According to the arrest report, as an officer was investigating in the doorway of the home, 33-year-old Joseph Voncannon fired a shot at the officer.
Police eventually captured Voncannon and arrested him.
Three people -- including two who were under the age of five -- were found inside a bedroom at the home.
Police say it was discovered that Voncannon fired more than one shot -- and one of the bullets came within feet of the officer.
Voncannon is charged with attempted murder of a police officer and several counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
