LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in west Louisville.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers were called to the 2100 block of West Market Street near Dr. W J Hodge Street around 2 a.m. after someone reported a shooting at that location.
When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Hospital, where Mitchell said he died from his injuries.
The victim has not yet been identified. Tiffany Taylor, 30, was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Thursday and charged with murder, robbery and tampering with physical evidence, LMPD said.
According to the arrest citation, Taylor set up a drug deal "under the pretense to purchase marijuana from the victim." A co-defendant, Steven Guy, pulled out a gun and shot the victim. Both Taylor and Guy drove back to Indiana, according to the arrest citation. Taylor was later interviewed by LMPD homicide detectives and admitted to her role. While she was speaking with detectives, she "removed a sim card from phone and pretended to eat it in an attempt to conceal and destroy."
Guy was arrested in New Albany and is awaiting extradition to Louisville. No other details on his arrest are available.
