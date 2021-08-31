LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and a woman were hospitalized after a double shooting at a New Albany residence early Tuesday.
According to a news release from the New Albany Police Department, officers received a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Woodrow Avenue, between Slate Run Road and E. Elm Street. That's where first responders found two victims -- a 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the chest, and a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.
Both victims were taken to University Hospital in Louisville, where the woman was listed in stable condition, according to the release. There's no word on the man's condition.
This case remains under investigation by the New Albany Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, but New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey says "We have all parties involved in this case accounted for and no threat to public safety exists."
