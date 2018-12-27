NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man accused of molesting a 6-year-old girl accepted a plea deal Thursday.
Keith Mohney was sentenced to six years during a hearing at the Floyd County Courthouse. The 67-year-old told the judge he takes full responsibility for his actions for a sex crime against a young family member.
Mohney's attorney, Robert Bottorff, said his client is remorseful.
"It was a momentary lapse on his part," he said. "That was what I gathered from that."
Cameras aren't allowed inside Indiana courtrooms, but during the hearing, Mohney wore an orange and white striped jail jumpsuit with his hands and feet shackled.
Police were tipped off in March 2018 after a cafeteria worker at Mt. Tabor Elementary School heard students talking about what happened.
Mohney was charged with child molesting and faced more than 15 years in prison. He pleaded last month to a lesser charge of vicarious sexual gratification and was sentenced to six years. He'll serve four years and spend the last two years on probation.
"If you just looked at the facts of the case at the outset, you might think that this plea was really light," Bottorff said.
Mohney apologized to his family seated in the courtroom. He called the incident with the young girl “a few minutes of stupidity.” He said he's lost the trust of his family and prays every day because of what he put them through.
Mohney also said he prays for the little girl and that she isn't scarred from the incident.
He ended his statement by saying he feels remorse.
"Yes, I did it, and God will punish me however he sees fit," he said.
He was ordered to have no contact with the victim and must take part in a sex offender treatment program.
Bottorff said the plea deal was what Mohney wanted.
"He certainly didn't want to put his family through anything more," he said.
On top of his six-year sentence, Mohney will have to serve an additional four years for a previous unrelated charge.
