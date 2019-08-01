LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man is accused of killing his grandfather with a hatchet.
Officers were called to 200 Tex Avenue around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning.
When they got to the home, they found a man on the porch who had been stabbed with hatchet, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
He died at the scene.
The victim and his grandson got into some sort of argument when the stabbing occurred, said Mitchell.
The grandson was arrested, and police have not said what charges he will face.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the stabbing.
