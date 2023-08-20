LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man has been arrested after police say he accidental shot a woman in the foot in the Midway at the Kentucky State Fair.
Court documents show, Amari McClung, 20, was carrying a concealed loaded Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun in his waistband. Police said the firearm "negligently discharged" in the middle of a large crowd of people around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
A woman was shot in the left foot when the gun went off. Police said hundreds of other fairgoers who were in the area at the time were not hurt.
A KSP trooper was roughly 30 feet from both subjects at the time and was able to quickly make contact with them.
McClung faces charges of wanton endangerment and carrying a concealed weapon under the legal age of 21. He's due in court Monday morning.
