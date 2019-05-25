LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old Elizabethtown man was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with the murder of a man found dead in the parking lot of a Radcliff apartment complex.
Police say Lashard Harrison, 25, of Vine Grove, was found dead next to a car in the parking lot of the Pin Oak Apartments on Pin Oak Court Wednesday morning.
Capt. Willie Wells, with the Radcliff Police Department, confirmed to WDRB that 20-year-old Tyler Lawrence had been arrested and charged with Harrison's murder. He was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center Saturday around 4:30 a.m.
Neighbors told WDRB they heard gunfire around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, and that Harrison was often seen at the apartments with a woman and a young child. Though his relationship with the two is not clear, neighbors said there were signs of trouble as they would hear them have loud arguments that had brought police there before.
Wells tells WDRB additional arrests could be made as the investigation continues.
Lawrence is expected to appear in court Monday morning.
