LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man was involved in a shootout with several others Wednesday afternoon, with a child at a playground getting caught in the crossfire.
Police say it happened just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Dena Drive and Manslick Court in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood. According to court documents, 22-year-old Dewann Billups was in a vehicle with two others that exchanged fire with people in another vehicle.
Police say one of Billups' accomplices fired a shot and the bullet hit an 8-year-old boy who was playing at a nearby playground, on Carl Court. That child was seriously injured, according to court documents.
When officers arrived on scene, they were told the 8-year-old was being transported to the hospital by a family member, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. Officers and EMS were able to locate that car, near 7th Street and Magnolia Avenue in Louisville, where the child was then rushed by ambulance to Norton Children's Hospital.
The child's current condition is not known, but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Billups was arrested and charged with complicity to first-degree assault, complicity to first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
The identities of his alleged accomplices are not known. Anyone with information can anonymously submit it here or call 574-LMPD.
