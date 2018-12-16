LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville father is being held at Metro Corrections after police say he knocked his son unconscious on Friday during an argument.
Joshua Dossey, 39, punched his son, listed as a minor, in the face, causing him to lose consciousness, according to court documents.
Dossey allegedly grabbed his son by the arm and the two began exchanging punches after getting into some sort of argument. The victim lost consciousness and woke up laying on the ground.
The victim's grandmother told police she called them after she heard the exchange and went to check on the two. That's when she saw her grandson laying on the ground with blood coming out of his head and his father standing over him.
Dossey fled the scene and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Once his son regained consciousness, he was treated by EMS and transported to Norton Children's Hospital. Dossey was taken into custody Saturday and was booked into jail just before 8:30 p.m.
According to his arrest report, Dossey told police his son "spit and hit him, so he disciplined him and restrained him."
CPS is also investigating the incident. They are reporting that the victim's spleen was ruptured and say he has a 50-50 chance of survival. His current condition and exact age are unknown at this time.
Dossey is being held at Metro Corrections on a $250,000 cash bond. He is expected to appear in arraignment court Monday morning.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.