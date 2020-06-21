LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested after a lengthy standoff in Elizabethtown on Sunday.
According to police, Elizabethtown resident David Cooke barricaded himself inside a home in the 100 block of South Miles street for over six hours. Cooke, 35, surrendered to police shortly after 10 p.m.
As the standoff was ongoing, the Elizabethtown Police Department urged the public to avoid the area.
Cooke has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree fleeing or evading police and second-degree assault. He was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center.
