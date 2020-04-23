LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A Crestwood man has been charged with attempted murder after police said he stabbed a woman several times Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of a Walmart in La Grange, Kentucky.
Police said the woman and suspected attacker Tom Holland, 57, had been in a relationship.
"The victim and the perpetrator are known to one another, apparently, from my understanding, involved in a relationship at some point," La Grange Police Chief Greg Collett told WDRB News. "There was an IPO protective order that was in place at a period of time. That has since expired or been dismissed."
Collett said officers with the La Grange Police Department, the Oldham County Police Department and the Oldham County Sherriff's Office responded around 1:35 p.m. Wednesday to the Walmart at 1015 New Moody Ln. on the report of a stabbing. At the scene, officers found citizens and Walmart employees helping the woman, who had been stabbed multiple times. The woman was transported to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for her injuries, police said, and her condition is unknown.
Authorities said Holland fled the area before police arrived on the scene and led officers on a short pursuit to Commerce Parkway. Police used stop sticks on Holland's car, which Collett said crashed into an Oldham County Police vehicle and an Oldham County Police officer, but kept going on three flat tires.
"He struck a vehicle and actually grazed or struck an officer there," Collett said. "That injury did not require any medical attention."
Holland finally lost control and crashed into a guardrail, Collett said. He was taken into custody after police tased him when he started stabbing himself.
"He did inflict self-harm, causing stab wounds to his chest area," Collett said. "He was transported by EMS to University of Louisville Hospital."
Holland faces 11 charges, including attempted murder, first-degree fleeing or evading police, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree assault on a police officer, first-degree criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree stalking, first-degree assault, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He is being held in the Oldham County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash bond.
“This is certainly alarming, and especially in the middle of the day at a busy retail location,” Collett said. “People are under enough stress with the COVID situation. To have a criminal offense occur like that is definitely not the norm for our area.”
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the La Grange Police Department at 502-225-0444.
