LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested after police say he robbed and held a gun to the head of a 15-year-old who was trying to buy a car from him.
Herbert Lee, 26, was arrested Friday on a warrant. Court documents say the victim contacted Lee about buying a Dodge Durango he had posted for sale on Facebook.
The victim's mother drove him to the location on Kahlert Avenue where he and Lee had agreed to meet. When they arrived and the victim got out of the vehicle, he noticed there were two other men in the Dodge with Lee.
Police say Lee held a gun to the victim's head and demanded the $7,000 cash he had in his hands to purchase the vehicle. The victim dropped the cash before Lee put him in a chokehold and threw him to the ground.
Lee and the two other men then picked up the money and fled in the Dodge.
Police say the victim was able to obtain Lee's name and identify him through a photo. He suffered abrasions to the right side of his face and neck in the incident.
Lee is a convicted felon, who served prison time after he was convicted of manslaughter in 2010 for a 2008 crash that killed four people.
He's charged with robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He remains behind bars at Metro Corrections on a $100,000 cash bond after a judge denied a request for his bond to be lowered in court Saturday. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 5.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.