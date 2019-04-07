LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested on Saturday after police say he shot at officers and barricaded himself inside his apartment.
According to an arrest report, police were dispatched on a report of an intoxicated person at 12th and Hill Streets in the Park Hill neighborhood when they encountered 33-year-old Melvin Carter.
Police say Carter had a shotgun and fired a shot towards the officers before taking off, initiating a foot pursuit.
Carter ran into his apartment and barricaded himself before eventually exiting voluntarily and taken into custody.
Police then obtained a search warrant and found the shotgun in Carter's apartment under a mattress.
Carter is charged with wanton endangerment of a police officer and fleeing or evading police on foot. He's being held at Metro Corrections on a $15,000 cash bond and is expected to appear in arraignment court Monday morning.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.